Insider Buying: Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Director Purchases $322,320.00 in Stock

Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) Director Robert Patrick Kruczek purchased 79,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 291,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,140.88. The trade was a 37.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Patrick Kruczek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Robert Patrick Kruczek acquired 47,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $199,750.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Robert Patrick Kruczek bought 24,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $98,880.00.

Shares of WEST opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.47. Westrock Coffee Company has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82.

Westrock Coffee ( NASDAQ:WEST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $354.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 98.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 79.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 130.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEST. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Westrock Coffee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

