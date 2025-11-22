Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Centrus Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 1,181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Centrus Energy by 2,084.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEU shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Northland Securities set a $275.00 price target on Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.60.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:LEU opened at $241.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.38. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $464.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

