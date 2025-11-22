COPT Defense Properties $CDP Stock Position Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of COPT Defense Properties worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 224,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 111,678 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 1.8%

COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. COPT Defense Properties has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.93.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.63 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. COPT Defense Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.690-2.710 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research set a $33.00 price objective on COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Insider Transactions at COPT Defense Properties

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 4,896 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $150,405.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,287 shares in the company, valued at $623,216.64. This trade represents a 19.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

(Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

