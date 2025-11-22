Head-To-Head Review: Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) & Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) and Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Health and Happiness (H&H) International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colgate-Palmolive $20.10 billion 3.25 $2.89 billion $3.57 22.68 Health and Happiness (H&H) International $1.82 billion 0.61 N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than Health and Happiness (H&H) International.

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Health and Happiness (H&H) International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colgate-Palmolive 14.55% 377.63% 17.86% Health and Happiness (H&H) International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and Health and Happiness (H&H) International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colgate-Palmolive 1 5 9 0 2.53 Health and Happiness (H&H) International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus target price of $89.87, suggesting a potential upside of 10.99%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than Health and Happiness (H&H) International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Colgate-Palmolive has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health and Happiness (H&H) International has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats Health and Happiness (H&H) International on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items. This segment markets and sells its products under various brands, which include Colgate, Darlie, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, Irish Spring, Palmolive, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Lady Speed Stick, Speed Stick, EltaMD, Filorga, PCA SKIN, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Suavitel, and Soupline to a range of traditional and eCommerce retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. It includes pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals. Its Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs under the Hill's Science Diet brand; and a range of therapeutic pet products to help nutritionally support dogs and cats in different stages of health under the Hill's Prescription Diet brand. This segment markets and sells its products through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and eCommerce retailers. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Health and Happiness (H&H) International

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells pediatric nutrition, baby care, adult nutrition and care, and pet nutrition and care products in China, Australia, New Zealand, North America, and internationally. The company offers milk formulas for infants, children and expectant, and nursing mothers; probiotic and nutrition supplements in the form of sachets, capsules, gummies, and tablets for infants, children, and expectant mothers; and vitamins, herbal and mineral supplements, and skin care and sports nutrition products for adults; dried baby food and baby care products; and complete pet food products, and multicondition pet supplements. In addition, the company is involved in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and processing of meat, fruit, vegetable powder, candy, special nutritional food, and nutritional products; marketing and distribution of organic baby food; and wholesale, retail, import, and export of nutritional food and personal care products for infants. Further, it engages in the trading and sale of vitamins, health supplements, skin care and sports nutrition products for adults, pet food, and nutritional supplements for pets; online sale and provision of software and information technology; and packaging services, as well as research, development, procurement and sale of vitamins, health supplements, skin care and sports nutrition products for adults. It provides its products under the Healthy Times, Biostime Changsha, Farmland, Swisse, Aurelia, Zesty Paws, Solid Gold, Dodie, and Good Gout brand names. The company was formerly known as Biostime International Holdings Limited and changed its name to Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited in June 2017. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Biostime Pharmaceuticals (China) Limited.

