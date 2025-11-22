KBC Group NV Sells 905 Shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Core Natural Resources were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,793,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,045,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $123,526,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $48,630,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $42,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Core Natural Resources Stock Up 1.3%

Core Natural Resources stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.63. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $134.59.

Core Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

Core Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -93.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Core Natural Resources from $89.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.10.

Insider Transactions at Core Natural Resources

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,165. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Kriegshauser sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $234,524.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,430.36. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 9,043 shares of company stock worth $740,524 over the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core Natural Resources Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

