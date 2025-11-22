Assured Guaranty Ltd. $AGO Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 70.6% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 69,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 28,613 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.97. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $1.03. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 44.53%.The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 16.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Assured Guaranty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $2,095,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,287,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,956,525.49. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Guaranty Ltd Assured sold 1,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $31,316.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,281,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,877,703.68. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 41,929 shares of company stock worth $2,386,674 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.