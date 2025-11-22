Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,400 Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Americold Realty Trust worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 49,833.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 10,869.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $663.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.51 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -418.18%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

