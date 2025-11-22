NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Boosted by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,479 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.6% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $1,163,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $272.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.0%

NVDA opened at $178.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

