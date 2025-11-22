Camden National Bank Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Camden National Bank trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 69.9% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 328.9% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 4.0%

TXN stock opened at $159.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.