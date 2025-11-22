Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Peter Starrett sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,234,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,810. This represents a 40.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $184.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.60. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.17 and a 1 year high of $205.31.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $505.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Boot Barn has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.590 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

