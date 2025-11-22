Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 9,110 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PKS Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 6,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,824.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,073.14. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,151 shares of company stock worth $400,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.8%

PNC opened at $186.85 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The company has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Cfra Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

