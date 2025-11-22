Members Trust Co Buys 4,250 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Members Trust Co grew its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,658 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.5% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Family Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 67,107 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,380,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198,551 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.2% during the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 15,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.33.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $472.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

