Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Bought by Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd

Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2,368.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,885 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 5.5% of Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Rothschild Redb raised Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $408.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.37.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $368.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.68. The company has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total transaction of $60,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,200.72. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 522,618 shares of company stock worth $185,577,237. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

