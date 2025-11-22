PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WillScot were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in WillScot in the first quarter worth $383,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,338,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,811,000 after buying an additional 1,924,653 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,392,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in WillScot by 620.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 58,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC opened at $17.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

WillScot ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $566.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.52 million. WillScot had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 9.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. WillScot has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

WSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of WillScot from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WillScot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on WillScot from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on WillScot from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

