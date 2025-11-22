Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,202 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.6% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 29.9% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 126 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $472.12 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $512.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Baird R W upgraded Microsoft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Arete upped their target price on Microsoft from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Redburn Partners set a $560.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.33.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

