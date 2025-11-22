GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

GCT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ GCT opened at $34.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.35. GigaCloud Technology has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $35.81.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $332.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.96 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 10.62%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. GigaCloud Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GigaCloud Technology announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other GigaCloud Technology news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 29,319 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $923,841.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 507,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,990,883.86. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $2,852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,200. The trade was a 62.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,316 over the last ninety days. 24.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 319.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GigaCloud Technology by 95.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 67,455 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter valued at about $4,806,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

