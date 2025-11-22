DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Holdings in Insulet Corporation $PODD

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,342 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.06% of Insulet worth $14,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Insulet by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Insulet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Insulet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PODD. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.45.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD stock opened at $331.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.69. Insulet Corporation has a 12-month low of $230.05 and a 12-month high of $354.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,870.90. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

