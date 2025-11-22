Prudential PLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Prudential PLC increased its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 132.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Reliance by 138.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Reliance by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance by 595.5% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $275.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $347.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.88.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Reliance’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research cut Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.00.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

