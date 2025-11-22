Chubb Limited $CB Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 248.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,219 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $298.55 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $277.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.05.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,000,968.44. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,458,600. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,903 shares of company stock valued at $13,245,483. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

