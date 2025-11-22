Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 552 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $203.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $208.66. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.