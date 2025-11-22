Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF $PBW Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 357.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,095.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of PBW stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $515.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $36.52.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

