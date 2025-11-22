Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 737.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.26. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $46.26.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.