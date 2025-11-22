Prudential PLC Buys 10,858 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Pentair by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 14.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.8% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Fishman sold 7,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $820,800.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,748.88. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNR. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pentair from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.21.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $104.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 15.84%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

