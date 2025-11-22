Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 133.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Telligent Fund LP acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,962,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,721,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in Amphenol by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 132,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,096,000 after acquiring an additional 64,337 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 606,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,933,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Up 1.0%

APH opened at $131.64 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $144.37. The company has a market cap of $161.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $11,283,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $36,945,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,013,924. The trade was a 60.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,123,270 shares of company stock worth $152,357,247. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.