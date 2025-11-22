Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTKB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Cytek Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 1,637.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Cytek Biosciences by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 565,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 714.5% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 170,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 149,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.82 million, a PE ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 1.33. Cytek Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $40.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

