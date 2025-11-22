Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Up 30.8% – Here’s Why

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 30.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 4,419,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 403% from the average session volume of 878,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Abcourt Mines Stock Up 30.8%

The firm has a market cap of C$86.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.