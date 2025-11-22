Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,984,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,012,534,000 after purchasing an additional 493,960 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,035,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $544,475,000 after purchasing an additional 739,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,563,000 after buying an additional 208,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,177,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,245,000 after purchasing an additional 84,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 256.5% during the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,072,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,090,000 after buying an additional 771,824 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.31.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of DGX stock opened at $191.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $148.70 and a 1 year high of $197.55.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.09. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 7,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.35, for a total value of $1,488,683.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,745.50. This represents a 51.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Pfeiffer sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $270,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,214.40. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,118 shares of company stock valued at $7,127,684. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

