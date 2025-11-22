Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEVA opened at $24.16 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $26.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $4,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 495,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,450. This represents a 28.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

