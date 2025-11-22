Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEI. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 5.7% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after acquiring an additional 83,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 14.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

In other news, major shareholder Ktr Management Company, Llc sold 2,114,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $106,056,367.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $248,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,049,227 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,306.41. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,137,533 shares of company stock valued at $106,727,467. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SEI opened at $42.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.82 million. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

