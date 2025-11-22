KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. CWM LLC raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 44.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $26,299,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,047,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,105,517.21. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 1,195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $14,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,089,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,113,850. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,483,561 shares of company stock valued at $143,557,750. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.