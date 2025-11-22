Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 30.7% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on J. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (down from $161.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.10.

Shares of J opened at $128.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.83 and its 200 day moving average is $141.78. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.23 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.900-7.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 52.89%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

