Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.12 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SpringVest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $79.04 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.57.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

