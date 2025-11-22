Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $140.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.47. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,008,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,947,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,899,000 after acquiring an additional 115,368 shares in the last quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,947,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,879,000 after acquiring an additional 117,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,885,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,752,000 after purchasing an additional 75,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 327,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

