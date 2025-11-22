Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 price target on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $36,508.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,420 shares in the company, valued at $228,378.60. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $170.80 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $636.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.42 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Stories

