Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,759 Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 219,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 676,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,343,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.6%

PRF stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39.

About Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

