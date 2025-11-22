GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.26% of GRAIL worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GRAIL by 768.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in GRAIL during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in GRAIL during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in GRAIL by 390.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of GRAIL by 1,965.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter.

Get GRAIL alerts:

GRAIL Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GRAL opened at $93.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01. GRAIL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 4.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRAIL ( NASDAQ:GRAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.83 million. GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 286.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on GRAIL from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on GRAIL in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded GRAIL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GRAIL

Insider Activity at GRAIL

In other news, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,239 shares of GRAIL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $498,622.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 727,388 shares in the company, valued at $50,102,485.44. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $501,409.14. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 381,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,312,894.18. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 113,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,888 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GRAIL Profile

(Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GRAIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRAIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.