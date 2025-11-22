Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM Position Lowered by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,442 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 15,214 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 395 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,382 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Akamai Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.63.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $89.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average of $77.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $103.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.22. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,300.85. The trade was a 15.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 24,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,260. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

