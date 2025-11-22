Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF $ARTY

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.38% of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,729,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $901,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,670,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,806,000.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARTY opened at $44.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

