Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. $ATEC

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.27% of Alphatec worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 8.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Alphatec by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATEC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alphatec from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $5,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,816,936. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $5,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,816,936. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,917,500 shares of company stock worth $35,574,664. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.78 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Alphatec has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

