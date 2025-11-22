Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 75,233 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,233 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 335,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $23.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

