Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.2571.
LBTYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Liberty Global from $10.60 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Liberty Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.72). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 60.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $501,402.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 129,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,919.85. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7.8% during the third quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at $173,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $951,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 131,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 85,542 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
