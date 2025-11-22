Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.54 Million Stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF $FTHI

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.32% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,559,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,980 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,069,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,108,000 after purchasing an additional 659,083 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,486,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,814,000 after purchasing an additional 80,365 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 786,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 93,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 698,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.64. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $24.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.2%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

