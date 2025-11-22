Financial Analysis: Montague International (OTCMKTS:MIHL) vs. Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) and Montague International (OTCMKTS:MIHL – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Montague International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group -1,038.07% -303.80% -192.64% Montague International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group $2.16 million 9.98 -$32.96 million ($13.38) -0.08 Montague International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Montague International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Montague International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Future FinTech Group.

Volatility & Risk

Future FinTech Group has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montague International has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Future FinTech Group and Montague International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Montague International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Montague International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Montague International is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

Summary

Future FinTech Group beats Montague International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Future FinTech Group

(Get Free Report)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business. It also engages in the trading of coal, aluminum ingots, sand, and steel; and E-commerce, digital wallet safety management, blockchain code auditing and operations, cryptocurrency mining, metaverse and big data maintenance services. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Montague International

(Get Free Report)

Montague International Holding Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the businesses of financial services, energy, mining, entertainment, healthcare, consumer, industrial trade, and business development in the European Union, the Russian Federation, Latin America, and the United States. It offers investment advisory services and other investment solutions to corporate clients and high net worth individuals. The company also provides securities brokerage/dealership services; owns and operates a gold mining project; and designs, manufactures, and installs modular oil refining plants. In addition, it engages in real estate development business, as well as owns and operates entertainment centers, such as clubs. Montague International Holding Ltd. was formerly known as High Tech Crime Solutions Inc. and changed its name to Montague International Holding Ltd. in July 2012. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Montague International Holding Ltd. is a former subsidiary of LIGATT Security International, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.