Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of ExlService worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in ExlService by 25.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 6.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Wall Street Zen cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $350,080.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,532.96. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $39.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.34.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 11.91%.The company had revenue of $529.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

