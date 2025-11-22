Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,960 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TransUnion by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,720,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,264,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,804,000 after buying an additional 198,245 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in TransUnion by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,877,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,761,000 after buying an additional 4,128,104 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,739,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,411,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,996 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $480,383.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,220.11. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $80,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 63,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,248.24. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $818,810 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $83.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.71. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $103.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average of $86.91.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 9.47%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 21.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price target on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.08.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

