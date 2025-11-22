Insider Selling: Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) EVP Sells $503,690.00 in Stock

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $503,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,739.12. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Caroline Ann Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Caroline Ann Winn sold 500 shares of Sempra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $45,850.00.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $92.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $95.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 117.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

