Barrington Research Cuts Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Price Target to $95.00

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barrington Research from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

DLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baird R W raised Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 3.1%

DLB stock opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.36. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 19.62%.The business had revenue of $307.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.190-4.340 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 54.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $1,721,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,901,110.75. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 13.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.