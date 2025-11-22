Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Under Armour, Inc. $UAA

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 277,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Under Armour at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 620.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 163.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UAA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Cfra Research upgraded Under Armour from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Rothschild Redb cut Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Under Armour from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.58.

Under Armour stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 1.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Under Armour has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

