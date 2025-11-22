Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $559,000 Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF $IDMO

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDMO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $127,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA IDMO opened at $52.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.80.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

