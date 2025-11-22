UiPath, Inc. $PATH Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,002,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,307 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $89,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $891,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 863.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 42,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,907,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,016,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in UiPath by 3.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,562,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,721 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $77,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 182,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,544.72. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $678,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 29,288,585 shares in the company, valued at $441,378,975.95. This represents a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,319,002 shares of company stock worth $34,094,875 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $13.01 on Friday. UiPath, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 433.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.09.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $361.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.36 million. UiPath had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

